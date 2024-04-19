“Stay tuned, freaks”: Halestorm and Evanescence are teasing a tour together (probably)

Evanescence and Halestorm seem to be teasing a co-headline tour.

The two bands both took to social media today (April 19) to post the same video, depicting a swinging mic in front of the Evanescence and Halestorm logos.

The short clip ends with the image of a leaf and a caption that simply reads “TUESDAY”.

Halestorm accompanied the footage by writing, “Stay tuned, freaks 😈🔥”.

As reported by Metal Injection, Evanescence and Halestorm are booked to play a number of US festivals together in summer and the autumn: Rocklahoma between August 30 and September 1, Louder Than Life between September 26 and 29, and Aftershock between October 10 and 13.

A tour with Evanescence would add to what’s already proving a busy year for Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale.

The musician was recently named as the new touring singer for glam metal veterans Skid Row, replacing Erik Grönwall.

She will join them for four US concerts this year.

“I’m stepping in for a few dates as the lead singer of Skid Row!” Hale wrote on social media.

“What an honor to call them my friends and a privilege to be sharing the stage with them! Erik, I wish you all the magic on your next adventure.

“Now… which leather pants to wear?!!”

Grönwall joined Skid Row in 2022, shortly after undergoing treatment for leukaemia, and amicably stepped away to focus on his health.

Hale added earlier this month that she will “most likely” front Skid Row for more concerts than the four that have already been announced.

She also said that, schedules permitting, becoming the full-time lead vocalist for the band “sounds like a pretty good gig for me, if I ever get to that point”.

