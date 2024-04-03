Lzzy Hale will “most likely” front Skid Row for even more concerts, says becoming a full-time member “sounds like a pretty good gig for me”

Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale has said that she will “most likely” front Skid Row for more concerts than the four that have already been announced.

The musician was named last week as the new fill-in singer for the glam metal band, following the exit of Erik Grönwall. She will perform with Skid Row for four US dates this summer, exact dates of which are listed below.

Grönwall – who joined Skid Row in 2022, six months after finishing treatment for leukaemia – stepped down from the band amicably so that he could focus on his health.

Hale has now said in an interview with New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA that her future in Skid Row will probably extend beyond this summer’s shows.

When asked if there will be further Skid Row gigs with her on vocals, she answered (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “You never know. I will say something that most likely will happen is that these will not be the only four dates you ever hear. I will say that.”

Hale also addressed whether or not she could become the new full-time singer for Skid Row, saying, “As far as me being the permanent member of Skid Row, we’re gonna all have to find a plateau in our schedules to do that.

“But you never know,” she continued, before teasing: “Sounds like a pretty good gig for me, if I ever get to that point.”

Hale isn’t the only person keen to lead Skid Row on a full-time basis, as former frontman Sebastian Bach, who sang for the band from 1987 to 1996, has declared an interest in returning to the fold.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Bach said he “was just getting started” as the singer of Skid Row.

“I can definitely see [a reunion] happening considering they play the same songs I play,” he added.

“When I get a substantial royalty cheque for an album I did with musicians that I haven’t been in the same room with since 1996, I feel like a piece of shit. Because we should be giving something back to the fans that have made this great life possible.”

Bach will release his new solo album, Child Within The Man, on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

May 17: Carterville Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, IL

May 18: Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, IA

May 31: Sparks Nugget Casino Resort, NV

Jun 01: Sacramento Hard Rock Live, CA