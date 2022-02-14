Evanescence and Within Temptation postpone Worlds Collide tour yet again

Within Temptation and Evanescence have been forced to postpone their scheduled co-headline Worlds Collide tour once again: new dates for the trek, now anticipated to be rearranged for November/December, will be announced soon.

In a joint statement, the bands say:



“As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking place in March and April. However - a lot of countries still have restrictions in place, and we are forced to make a decision right now for logistical reasons.



“We are aware that fans are preparing to make their plans to attend the shows, some of which involve travel, and given the uncertainty as to exactly when countries will lift their restrictions, we are left with no choice but to reschedule the tour, hopefully for the final time.



“We expect to be able to announce the new dates in the next few days, which we anticipate will be in November and early December of this year. All tickets, including meet & greet packages and VIP upgrades will remain valid.



“We know you understand that many things are still outside of our control but we are very optimistic that we WILL be performing these shows and we kindly ask that you bear with us one more time while we arrange the tour so it can actually happen.



“Stay tuned for the new dates in the next few days. We miss and love you, and we will definitely see you again. Stay safe.”

The Worlds Collide tour was originally supposed to take place in 2020.