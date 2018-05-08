Europe launch video for The Siege, a postcard from the French Revolution

Europe have launched a video for The Siege, the latest track to be taken from their critically acclaimed album Walk This Earth.
Singer Joey Tempest describes the song as a snapshot of a French Revolution battle, with lyrics – co-written with Squeeze's Chris Difford – that explore the rise and possible fall of Western democracy.
The video is directed long-time collaborator Patric Ullaeus – veteran of a dozen Europe promo videos and three live DVDs – who has also worked with the likes of In Flames, Arch Enemy, Gus G, Dimmu Borgir, Lacuna Coil and Children Of Bodom.
Europe will play a series of European festival dates next month, and return to the UK in September. The tour includes a show at London's historic Royal Albert Hall on September 23 (full dates below). Tickets for all dates are on sale now.
Europe 2018 Tour Dates
May 12: Boyolali Pandanarang Stadium, ID
May 16: Perth Concert Hall, AU
May 18: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, AU
May 19: Melbourne Palais Theatre, AU
May 22: Sydney Enmore Theatre, AU
May 23: Brisbane The Tivoli, AU
Jun 16: Oswiecim Tauron Life Festival, PO
Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, FR
Jun 30: Borlange Dalecarlia Festival, SE
Jul 01: Suvilahti Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, FI
Jul 07: Kuopio Wine Festival, FI
Jul 11: Cordoba Festival De La Guitarra, ES
Jul 12: Balingen Bang Your Head Festival, DE
Jul 14: Karlskrona Hasslo Festivalen, SE
Aug 24: Mo I Rana Verket Festival, NO
Aug 25: Asker Hvalstrand Festival, NO
Aug 31: Stockholm Gröna Lund, SE
Sep 01: Sarpsborg Sarpsborgfestivalalen, NO
Sep 11: Belfast Ulster Hall, NI
Sep 12: Dublin Olympia Theatre, IE
Sep 14: Manchester Academy, UK
Sep 15: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK
Sep 17: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Sep 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Sep 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Sep 21: Cardiff St. David's Hall, UK
Sep 22: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre, UK
Sep 23: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Sep 24: Brighton Dome, UK
Sep 26: Tilburg 013, NL
Sep 27: Paris Le Trianon, FR
Sep 29: Vienna Gasometer, AT
Oct 01: Zurich Komplex 457, CH
Oct 02: Bologna Estragon, IT
Oct 03: Marseille Le Silo, FR
Oct 05: Bilbao Santana 27, ES
Oct 06: Zaragoza Multiusos, ES
Oct 07: Madrid La Riviera, ES