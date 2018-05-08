Europe launch video for The Siege, a postcard from the French Revolution

Europe have launched a video for The Siege, the latest track to be taken from their critically acclaimed album Walk This Earth.

Singer Joey Tempest describes the song as a snapshot of a French Revolution battle, with lyrics – co-written with Squeeze's Chris Difford – that explore the rise and possible fall of Western democracy.

The video is directed long-time collaborator Patric Ullaeus – veteran of a dozen Europe promo videos and three live DVDs – who has also worked with the likes of In Flames, Arch Enemy, Gus G, Dimmu Borgir, Lacuna Coil and Children Of Bodom.

Europe will play a series of European festival dates next month, and return to the UK in September. The tour includes a show at London's historic Royal Albert Hall on September 23 (full dates below). Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

May 12: Boyolali Pandanarang Stadium, ID

May 16: Perth Concert Hall, AU

May 18: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, AU

May 19: Melbourne Palais Theatre, AU

May 22: Sydney Enmore Theatre, AU

May 23: Brisbane The Tivoli, AU

Jun 16: Oswiecim Tauron Life Festival, PO

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, FR

Jun 30: Borlange Dalecarlia Festival, SE

Jul 01: Suvilahti Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, FI

Jul 07: Kuopio Wine Festival, FI

Jul 11: Cordoba Festival De La Guitarra, ES

Jul 12: Balingen Bang Your Head Festival, DE

Jul 14: Karlskrona Hasslo Festivalen, SE

Aug 24: Mo I Rana Verket Festival, NO

Aug 25: Asker Hvalstrand Festival, NO

Aug 31: Stockholm Gröna Lund, SE

Sep 01: Sarpsborg Sarpsborgfestivalalen, NO

Sep 11: Belfast Ulster Hall, NI

Sep 12: Dublin Olympia Theatre, IE

Sep 14: Manchester Academy, UK

Sep 15: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Sep 17: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Sep 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Sep 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Sep 21: Cardiff St. David's Hall, UK

Sep 22: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre, UK

Sep 23: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 24: Brighton Dome, UK

Sep 26: Tilburg 013, NL

Sep 27: Paris Le Trianon, FR

Sep 29: Vienna Gasometer, AT

Oct 01: Zurich Komplex 457, CH

Oct 02: Bologna Estragon, IT

Oct 03: Marseille Le Silo, FR

Oct 05: Bilbao Santana 27, ES

Oct 06: Zaragoza Multiusos, ES

Oct 07: Madrid La Riviera, ES