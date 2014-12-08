Europe confirm album No.10

Europe have confirmed the launch of tenth album War Of Kings on March 6 via UDR Records – and frontman Joey Tempest says their music “doesn’t get much better than this.”

The release comes ahead of a UK tour with Black Star Riders, who have just detailed their second LP The Killer Instinct, to appear in February.

Tempest says of the follow-up to 2012’s Bag Of Bones: “War Of Kings is the album we wanted to make ever since we were kids, listening to bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath. After hearing producer Dave Cobb’s amazing work for Rival Sons we simply had to work with him. Our adventure is still on!”

The veteran outfit have faced an uphill struggle before returning to their chart-topping ways of the 1980s. “We took the long road,” Tempest admits, “But we wanted to re-establish Europe the proper way. It’s taken 10 years, but we’re finally getting there and we’ve done it our way. It’s getting harder and harder to be modest and humble about this band!”

Tracklist

War Of Kings Hole In My Pocket Second Day Praise You Nothin’ To Ya California 405 Days Of Rock n Roll Children Of The Mind Rainbow Bridge Angels (With Broken Hearts) Light It Up Bonus: Vasastan (Instrumental)

Europe, Black Star Riders UK tour

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire