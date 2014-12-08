Europe confirm album No.10

Europe have confirmed the launch of tenth album War Of Kings on March 6 via UDR Records – and frontman Joey Tempest says their music “doesn’t get much better than this.”
The release comes ahead of a UK tour with Black Star Riders, who have just detailed their second LP The Killer Instinct, to appear in February.
Tempest says of the follow-up to 2012’s Bag Of Bones: “War Of Kings is the album we wanted to make ever since we were kids, listening to bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath. After hearing producer Dave Cobb’s amazing work for Rival Sons we simply had to work with him. Our adventure is still on!”
The veteran outfit have faced an uphill struggle before returning to their chart-topping ways of the 1980s. “We took the long road,” Tempest admits, “But we wanted to re-establish Europe the proper way. It’s taken 10 years, but we’re finally getting there and we’ve done it our way. It’s getting harder and harder to be modest and humble about this band!”
Tracklist
War Of Kings
Hole In My Pocket
Second Day
Praise You
Nothin’ To Ya
California 405
Days Of Rock n Roll
Children Of The Mind
Rainbow Bridge
Angels (With Broken Hearts)
Light It Up
Bonus: Vasastan (Instrumental)
Europe, Black Star Riders UK tour
Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Mar 15: Exeter University
Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Mar 19: Norwich UEA
Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire