Black Star Riders detail their Killer Instinct

Black Star Riders have unveiled the album artwork and multi-format tracklist for the follow-up to debut All Hell Breaks Loose.

The Thin Lizzy offshoot’s 10-song work will be released on February 23 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Ricky Warwick says of the sleeve art: “It’s a bit of a continuation from All Hell Breaks Loose. people will see the link – it’s very rock’n’roll. It’s going to look cool.”

He recently said of the attitude behind the album: “Life’s not fair. Never has been, never will be. Sometimes you have to live with a killer instinct just to survive in the pursuit of happiness. Nobody can do for you what you should be doing for yourself.”

BRS tour the UK with Europe in March. Support comes from The Amorettes, except at Glasgow and London, where other acts are to be announced.

Standard tracklist

The Killer Instinct Bullet Blues Finest Hour Soldierstown Charlie I Gotta Go Blindsided Through The Motions Sex, Guns & Gasoline Turn In Your Arms You Little Liar

Limited-edition 2CD digibook

1.The Killer Instinct

Bullet Blues Finest Hour Soldierstown Charlie I Gotta Go Blindsided Through The Motions Sex, Guns & Gasoline Turn In Your Arms You Little Liar

Bonus CD

Gabrielle The Reckoning Day The Killer Instinct (Acoustic) Blindsided (Acoustic) Charlie I Gotta Go (Acoustic) Finest Hour (Acoustic)

Limited-edition gatefold black vinyl

Side A

The Killer Instinct Bullet Blues Finest Hour Soldierstown Charlie I Gotta Go

Side B

Blindsided Through The Motions Sex, Guns & Gasoline Turn In Your Arms You Little Liar

Limited-edition gatefold clear vinyl

Side A

The Killer Instinct Bullet Blues Finest Hour Soldierstown Charlie I Gotta Go

Side B

Blindsided Through The Motions Sex, Guns & Gasoline Turn In Your Arms You Little Liar

Europe, Black Star Riders UK tour

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire