Black Star Riders detail their Killer Instinct

Black Star Riders have unveiled the album artwork and multi-format tracklist for the follow-up to debut All Hell Breaks Loose.
The Thin Lizzy offshoot’s 10-song work will be released on February 23 via Nuclear Blast.
Frontman Ricky Warwick says of the sleeve art: “It’s a bit of a continuation from All Hell Breaks Loose. people will see the link – it’s very rock’n’roll. It’s going to look cool.”
He recently said of the attitude behind the album: “Life’s not fair. Never has been, never will be. Sometimes you have to live with a killer instinct just to survive in the pursuit of happiness. Nobody can do for you what you should be doing for yourself.”
BRS tour the UK with Europe in March. Support comes from The Amorettes, except at Glasgow and London, where other acts are to be announced.
Standard tracklist
The Killer Instinct
Bullet Blues
Finest Hour
Soldierstown
Charlie I Gotta Go
Blindsided
Through The Motions
Sex, Guns & Gasoline
Turn In Your Arms
You Little Liar
Limited-edition 2CD digibook
1.The Killer Instinct
Bullet Blues
Finest Hour
Soldierstown
Charlie I Gotta Go
Blindsided
Through The Motions
Sex, Guns & Gasoline
Turn In Your Arms
You Little Liar
Bonus CD
Gabrielle
The Reckoning Day
The Killer Instinct (Acoustic)
Blindsided (Acoustic)
Charlie I Gotta Go (Acoustic)
Finest Hour (Acoustic)
Europe, Black Star Riders UK tour
Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Mar 15: Exeter University
Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Mar 19: Norwich UEA
Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire