Estrons share video for new single Lilac

Welsh alt.rockers Estrons have released a video for new single Lilac.

Lilac is the first thing to be released since 2017 single Glasgow Kisses, and follows the announcement of autumn tour dates, including three dates supporting Garbage. Find full tour dates at the bottom of the page.

Vocalist Tali Källström says on the song and video: “We all make our assumptions in life and often get things wrong because society leads us to create prejudices on genders, but we can get past that; Lilac is a reflection of this.

"The Lilac video is a short and honest representation of how it feels in those dark moments at the end of a stressful night out.

"The protagonist fleets between anger and laughter whilst spinning in a vortex of her own mad moment. It’s a simple insight into the human psyche when things aren’t going too well.”

21 Jul: Tramlines Fringe Festival, Sheffield, UK

28 Jul: Y Not Fesitval Festival, Derbyshire, UK

29 Jul: Leopalooza Festival, Cornwall, UK

04 Aug: Neverworld Festival, Kent, UK

09 Sep: Academy, Manchester, UK (supporting Garbage)

11 Sep: Rock City, Nottingham, UK (supporting Garbage)

12 Sep: Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, UK (supporting Garbage)

19 Sep: L'Olympic Café, Paris, FR

20 Sep: V11, Rotterdam, NL

21 Sep: Cul De Sac, Psycho in Mind, Tilburg, NL

22 Sep: Reeperbahn, Hamburg, DE

23 Sep: Maze, Berlin, DE

01 Nov: Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK

02 Nov: King Tut's, Glasgow, UK

03 Nov: Think Tank, Newcastle, UK

07 Nov: Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK

08 Nov: Louisiana, Bristol, UK

09 Nov: Bodega, Nottingham, UK

14 Nov: Cavern, Exeter, UK

15 Nov: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK

16 Nov: Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

17 Nov: Galeri, Caernarfon, UK

23 Nov: The Parrot, Carmarthen, UK

01 Dec: Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

06 Dec: Globe, Cardiff, UK