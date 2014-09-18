Escapethecult stream debut All You Want To

International prog outfit Escapethecult have streamed debut album All You Want To via Prog.

It’s the brainchild of Siberian bassist Peter G Shallmin, who brought in Primus and A Perfect Circle drummer Tim Alexander, Uneven Structure vocalist Matthieu Romarin and guitarist Mike Wead of King Diamond.

Shallmin aims to combine audio and visual experiences to deliver a unique progressive metal concept. He says: “It was a dynamic and exciting start, with blood, sweat and tears shed throughout the process and a long exhausted preparation for the attack.

“Every day was worth it to make it real. We were sincere in the ideas that are embodied in our debut.”

Escape The Cult are featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now.