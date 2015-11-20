EODM film pulled from festival

Screenings of an Eagles Of Death Metal documentary have been cancelled at a film festival in the Netherlands following last week’s terror attacks in Paris.

The Redemption Of The Devil was due to debut at the International Documentary Film Festival, which runs in Amsterdam from November 18 to 29. The film follows the band on the lead-up to the release of latest album Zipper Down.

The BBC reports that the film was pulled as the timing felt inappropriate after the band’s show at the Bataclan in the French capital last week was the scene of a deadly terror attack in which 89 people were killed as part of a wider operation which saw a total of 130 murdered in Paris. Extremist group IS claimed responsibility for the assault.

Meanwhile, EODM’s cover of Duran Duran track Save A Prayer reached no.53 in the UK Singles Chart after fans launched a campaign to get it to number one. Organiser say that, despite not hitting their goal, they are thrilled with the international response.

A statement on the Eagles Of Death Metal For No.1 Facebook page reads: “No.1 in the Rock Chart in 11 countries, no.1 in the Worldwide Rock Chart, no.1 in Portugal Main Chart, no.1 in the Amazon UK Main Chart and no.53 in the actual chart we were originally trying for.

“But what a glorious failure, look what we achieved around the globe and not forgetting that all of the royalties proceeds will be donated by Duran Duran to a worthy and unifying cause. We weren’t expecting other countries’ fans to get involved so it’s been a wonderful and welcome surprise. Here’s to those who went out to have a good time in Paris and never came home.”

A string of bands have cancelled European tour dates on the back of the attacks, with Motionless In White the latest to postpone shows.

They say: “We are sadly going to be postponing our Beyond The Barricade UK and Ireland tour that was set to begin this weekend. After much deliberation amongst ourselves, our crew, our families, the supporting bands, and our management, it has been deemed as the most fitting course of action for where everyone is at right now.”