Fans push for Eagles Of Death Metal no.1 spot

A campaign has been launched to get Eagles Of Death Metal to no.1 in the UK singles chart following Friday’s Paris terror attacks.

The band’s performance at the Bataclan was at the centre of a string of coordinated attacks in the French capital, for which extremist group IS has claimed responsibility.

At least 89 rock fans were killed at the gig, with a total of 129 murdered across the city by gunmen and suicide bombers.

Fans have launched a campaign to get Eagles Of Death Metal’s cover of Duran Duran hit Save A Prayer to the top of the chart. EODM’s version features on their latest album Zipper Down.

They were joined by Duran Duran for a performance of the song on Channel 4 show TFI Friday on October 30. Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon has vowed to donate any royalties his band are due from sales of the song to good causes.

Le Bon says via Twitter: “Duran Duran will donate all proceeds due to us, from this version. Considering options that are useful, peaceful and uniting.”

The campaign is being circulated on social media using the hashtag #EODMforno1. The midweek chart placings show the track sitting at number 96, with that expected to rise before the final placings are announced on Friday.

The cover can be downloaded via Google Play, Amazon, iTunes and 7Digital. It can also be streamed on Spotify.

Organisers of the Eagles Of Death Metal For No.1 campaign say: “We’re looking to do this as a bunch of EODM fans in a respectful, united demonstration of support for the band and those affected by the horrific ordeal in Paris. The no.1 would show that the UK cares deeply.”

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman who was seen dangling from a window at the Bataclan during the attacks has reportedly been reunited with the man who pulled her back inside.

ABC reports that the woman and her unborn baby are unharmed and that she and her rescuer want to remain anonymous.

EODM escaped the venue, but their merchandise seller Nick Alexander was killed.

French authorities have carried out a series of raids in France and Belgium as they hunt the individuals behind the attacks. Seven of the perpetrators were killed on the night, most of whom detonated suicide vests.

Rock world unites in grief over Paris terror attacks