Entombed AD release The Winner Has Lost

Entombed AD have released a video for their track The Winner Has Lost.

It features on their album Dead Dawn, out on February 26 via Century Media.

The shoot was directed and produced by Marcus Wild while the band visited the Warpigs brewery in Copenhagen, Denmark. They were on site to brew their own beer but decided to kill two birds with one stone and film the day out for the promo.

Entombed AD say: “We were looking forward to a day of brewing, drinking beer and eating barbecue.

“Then we were told we needed a new video as soon as possible. So we had a perfect solution: let’s just film us brewing, drinking and eating and spending the whole budget on that. So we did. Best day at work ever.”

The band previously released Midas In Reverse from Dead Dawn which is available for pre-order. The band have several festival appearances scheduled for the coming months.

Entombed AD Dead Dawn tracklist

Midas In Reverse Dead dawn Down To Mars To Ride As The World Fell Total Death The Winner Has Lost Silent Assassin Hubris Fall Black Survival Not What It Seems

Mar 03: Stockholm Close Up Boat, Sweden

Apr 01: Moita Metal Fest, Portugal

Jun 03: Plzen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Dokkum Open Air, Netherlands

Jul 02: Trier Death Shall Rise, Germany

Jul 07: Ballenstedt Rock Harz, Germany

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Aug 09: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 10: Dinkelsbuehl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany