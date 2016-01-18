Entombed AD stream Midas In Reverse

Entombed AD have made their single Midas In Reverse available to stream.

It’s the first song from upcoming album Dead Dawn to be unveiled. The album is launched on February 26 via Century Media and is their second album under that name, having released their first record as Entombed AD – Back To The Front – in 2014.

On the album writing and recording process, Guitarist Nico Elgstrand says: “I think it is safe to say that all of us in the band feel like we just have given birth to one tank each. Meaning the pregnancy and delivery was everything but pleasant.

“Still, when watching our newest offspring play with their cannons and bombs, blasting everything around them to bits, we feel, just like any parent, pride and joy and wouldn’t have it undone for all the money in the world.”

The album artwork was created by Watain frontman Erik Danielsson. Entombed AD head out on a European tour later this month and also play a number of summer festivals.

Further album details will be released in due course.