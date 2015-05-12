Enter Shikari reveal video for 'Torn Apart'

St Albans quartet Enter Shikari are set to release a new single next month.

Torn Apart – the third single proper from the band’s latest album The Mindsweep – will be released on June 8. The single signals the start of a summer of festival activity, which includes a headline slot on Download’s Zippo Encore Stage (June 14) and appearances at Glastonbury, T In The Park and the NASS festival.

Check out the video below, which was directed by Mike Tyler, the man responsible for the Anaesthetist promo clip.

