Enslaved and High On Fire announce co-headline UK and European tour

Enslaved and High On Fire have announced a co-headline tour of the UK and Europe for autumn 2018.

Starting in Poland on September 30, the two bands will travel mainland Europe and the UK until the final date in France on October 16.

"Salute dear friends and foes!" says Enslaved vocalist Grutle. "We are happy to announce some more tour dates for you – we are going to share stage with legends in High On Fire! I can guarantee you that this will be a tour for the books, so get ready for some excessive indulgence in heavy music madness!"

"Cometh the conquerors, to break all beliefs!" adds High On Fire frontman Matt Pike.

Tickets go on sale Thursday June 21 at 9am.

High On Fire are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary and headlined Desertfest in London last month. Enslaved released their fourteenth album E last year.

30 Sep: Poznan, PL, U Bazyla

01 Oct: Warsaw, PL, Proxima

02 Oct: Leipzig, DE, Ut Connewitz

03 Oct: Esch, LU, Kulturfabrik

04 Oct: Breda, NL, Mezz Jupiler Zaal

08 Oct: Manchester, UK, Academy 2

09 Oct: Dublin, IR, Tivoli

10 Oct: Belfast, UK, Limelight 2

12 Oct: Birmingham, UK, The Mill

14 Oct: Bristol, UK, SWX

15 Oct: London, UK, The Dome

16 Oct: Paris, FR, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge