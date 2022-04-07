Enneade release trailer for new album Withered Flowers And Cinnamon

French prog quintet Enneade will release new album Withered Flowers And Cinnamon in April

Enneade
French prog rock quintet Enneade have released a video trailer for their upcoming album Withered Flowers And Cinnamon which you can watch below.

The Lyon-based band will release their third album through Vallis Lupi Productions on April 29.

Enneade formed in 1995, recording several demo, and signed to the Musea label in 2005 for whom they recorded the following year's Remembrance album. A second album, Teardrops In The Morning Dew, followed in 2011.

The current line-up of Julien Fayolle (bass), Christophe Goulevitch (guitars), Christian Greven (vovals and keyboards), Frederic Lacousse (drums) and Georges-Marc Lavarenne (guitars and Mellotron) state that "the keyboards now take up a more important place than in the previous albums that were more progressive metal oriented. Here, Enneade redefine their multiple influences. The predominant hues are, of course, associated with King Crimson or Genesis, and more generally speaking with influential bands from the Seventies."

Pre-order Withered Flowers And Cinnamon.

Enneade

Enneade: Withered Flowers And Cinnamon
1. A Foul Taste of Freedom
2. Illuminaton
3. Tinkling Forks
4. Grand Buffet
5. Autumn

