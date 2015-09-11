Enchant stream Deserve To Feel

Enchant have issued a stream of their track Deserve To Feel.

It features on The Great Divide – the first album from the US outfit in 10 years, released last year via InsideOut.

They’ll embark on a European tour next month, kicking off at the ProgPower festival in Baarlo, Netherlands, on October 4 before dates in Germany, the UK and France.

Guitarist Doug Ott said: “We are super excited to be headed back to Europe to play for our fans. It’s been way too long and we’re looking forward to being back on the road performing again, playing old favourites and a bunch of new material from The Great Divide.”

Enchant will co-headline with Hasse Froberg & Musical Companion. The Flower Kings singer’s project released their third album HFMC this year.

Enchant previously issued Within An Inch from their latest work, along with a stream of the title track.