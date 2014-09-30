Enchant release title track

Enchant have streamed the title track of The Great Divide – their first album in 10 years.

It follows the premiere of Within An Inch via Prog earlier this month.

Guitarist Douglass Ott’s latest lineup features singer Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard), bassist Ed Platt, keyboardist Bill Jenkins (Sound Of Contact) and drummer Sean Flanegan (Cynthesis).

Ott says: “There was a time I was unsure of Enchant’s future – but fear not. We’re very excited and proud of this endeavour. It’s classic Enchant, but with a bunch of new twists and turns. It’s been a long time in the making, but it’s surely worth the wait.”

The Great Divide is now on sale via InsideOut. It’s released as a 2CD mediabook with bonus track Prognosticator and a 10-song best-of compilation, along with standard CD and download editions. Enchant’s 1993 album A Blueprint Of The World is now available on vinyl for the first time.

