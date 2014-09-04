Enchant premiere Within An Inch

Enchant have premiered their first new track in 10 years with Prog – hear Within An Inch now.

It’s taken from The Great Divide, their eighth studio album, due on September 19 via InsideOut. Guitarist Douglas Ott is joined by singer Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard), bassist Ed Platt, keyboardist Bill Jenkins (Sound Of Contact) and drummer Sean Flanegan (Cynthesis).

Ott recently said: “There was a time I was unsure of Enchant’s future – but fear not. We’re very excited and proud of this endeavour. It’s classic Enchant, but with a bunch of new twists and turns. It’s been a long time in the making, but it’s surely worth the wait.”

He adds of Within An Inch: “It’s about coming as close to death as possible without dying. I was in a horrible accident when I was 20 years old – I almost died when I was run over by a fork lift. This is about that experience.”

The Great Divide is available for pre-order now. It’s released as a 2CD mediabook with bonus track Prognosticator and a 10-song best-of compilation, along with standard CD and download editions. Enchant’s 1993 album A Blueprint Of The World is now available on vinyl for the first time.

Tracklist