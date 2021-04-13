Emperor announce A Night Of Emperial Wrath to mark their 30th anniversary

Norwegian black metal legends Emperor have announced a special livestream event to mark their 30th anniversary.

The band’s ‘A Night Of Emperial Wrath 2021’ livestream will take place on May 23, and feature guest appearances from former members Mortiis and Faust.

Emperor have released a statement announcing the event, saying: "2021 marks 30 years since the formation of Emperor. With the current state of the world, it’s been impossible to go ahead with scheduled plans. We now welcome you to join us in an exclusive streaming event. The show will take place at Notodden Theatre, 23rd of May. The setlist will feature tracks from the entire catalogue, as well as very special guest appearances from original bass player Mortiis, who appeared on the Wrath Of The Tyrant demo, As The Shadows Rise EP and Emperor mini album, and ex-drummer Faust, who appeared on the As The Shadows Rise EP, Emperor mini album, as well as the landmark album, In The Nightside Eclipse.”

Tickets for the event are now on-sale.

(Image credit: Emperor)

Emperor mainman Ihsahn premiered his recent Telemark and Pharos EPs during a livestream event on April 4.