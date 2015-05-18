Emmure, Oceano and more join Ghostfest

Emmure and Oceano have been added to the bill for this year’s Ghostfest.

Angel Du$t, Oathbreaker, Desolated, Broken Teeth and Casey have also been announced for the two-day event, which takes place at Leeds University Union on September 5 and at Bristol’s Motion the following day.

They join headliners Hatebreed and previously announced artists Nasty, Turnstile, Rise Of The Northstar, Make Them Suffer, Astroid Boys, Slaughter To Prevail, Venom Prison, Despised Icon, Crime In Stereo and Xibalba for the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Last month, Emmure were forced to pull the plug on their European tour as frontman Frankie Palmeri recovered from a torn vocal cord. They’re now writing the follow-up to 2014’s Eternal Enemies.

Chicago outfit Oceano released their fourth album Ascendants in March and launched a promo for The Taken in April.

Tickets for both days of the festival are available via See Tickets.