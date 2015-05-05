Ghostfest add seven more bands

Ghostfest have announced seven more artists for this year’s 10th anniversary event.

Hatebreed will headline the two-day festival at Leeds University Union on September 5 and at Bristol’s Motion the following day.

Now organisers have confirmed that Nasty, Turnstile, Rise Of The Northstar, Make Them Suffer, Astroid Boys, Slaughter To Prevail and Venom Prison will join them on the bill.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said: “Our 20th anniversary celebration continues and we’re extremely excited to come back to the UK and perform for our diehards. Don’t miss these shows.”

Despised Icon, Crime In Stereo and Xibalba had previously been announced and tickets are available for both days via See Tickets.