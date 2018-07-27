Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce new album Look Now

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now Tracklisting 1. Under Lime

2. Don’t Look Now

3. Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter

4. Stripping Paper

5. Unwanted Number

6. I Let The Sun Go Down

7. Mr. & Mrs. Hush

8. Photographs Can Lie

9. Dishonor The Stars

10. Suspect My Tears

11. Why Won’t Heaven Help Me?

12. He’s Given Me Things



Deluxe Special Edition Tracks:

13. Isabelle In Tears

14. Adieu Paris (L’Envie Des Étoiles)

15. The Final Mrs. Curtain

16. You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced they'll release a new album later this year.

It's called Look Now and is set to arrive on October 12 via Concord Music. It marks Costello's first album since 2013's Wise Up Ghost, which he recorded with The Roots. It's his first album with The Imposters since 2008's Momofuku.

The album was produced by Costello and Latin Grammy Producer Of The Year Sebastian Krys, and includes two guest spots from Burt Bacharach.

On the new material, Costello says: "I knew if we could make an album with the scope of Imperial Bedroom and some of the beauty and emotion of Painted From Memory, we would really have something.

"I had all of the orchestrations and vocal parts in my head or on the page before we played a note, so it was essential that I worked closely with [keyboardist] Steve Nieve to maintain the light and space in the arrangements and allow him to shine.

"Sebastian was there to make sure only the essential notes got onto the record, whether it was a fuzz-tone guitar or jazz bassoon.

"In the final mixing, Sebastian did a beautiful job of keeping everything present but always lead by emotion or narrative, although when balancing the band, my voice and the quartet of woodwinds and horns that I’d written for Stripping Paper, I told him to 'Just trust the blur.'"

Listen to new single Unwanted Number now.