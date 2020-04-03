ELP are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of prog legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer in the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now.

Carl Palmer tells us about some amazing live plans to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary in style and brings us up to speed with the proposed Brain Salad Surgery sci-fi movie as well. Prog writer Sid Smith brings us the story of the band's electric 1970 debut album, and celebrity fan Danny Baker reveals how he was rendered speechless (which is something for Danny!) the band after seeing them at the London Pavilion in 1971. Were you there?

Before we divulge what's in the rest of the issue, some information on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog during the current Covid-19 crisis.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. There is currently a great 5 issues of £5/€5/$5 deal. You can also buy single digital issues from us, from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers. Single digital issues are also available.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from MyFavouriteMagazines and also Burning Shed. MFM will be holding more stock than usual.

* Subscriptions. Please note that we are not accepting new orders on print and bundle subscriptions outside of the UK due to Covid-19 logistical issues. We hope to be able to offer this again soon. Please check for details. Single issue magazine orders are not affected by this. UK subscriptions available here.

The postal services in the UK, whilst being affected by some inevitable delays, currently seem to be working OK.

You will also be able to buy Prog in store, where those stores are open.

Prog usually sells well in WH Smiths stores in transport hubs With many of these currently closed we've switched concentration of distribution to Supermarkets, which of course are currently open, as are local newsagents.

In the USA we know that Barnes & Noble have temporarily stopped taking new stock. For our American readers purchasing online or buying the digital version will probably be your best bet to get your monthly Prog fix.

Please bear with us during the current health crisis. Delays to subscription copies and print purchases are going to be almost inevitable.

Also in Prog 108...

Nick Mason - the Saucerful Of Secrets drummer looks back over his time in Pink Floyd and how it's informed his current work

Alan Parson Project - Alan Parsons discusses the band's 1984 album Ammonia Avenue and its resultant box set

Trevor Rabin - the former Yes and ARW guitarist discusses his own box set and upcoming new solo album

Pure Reason. Revolution - the much-loved proggers have reformed after a ten-year hiatus

Clannad - the Irish Celtic folk proggers are calling it quits after their forthcoming tour. They've also got a career-spanning box set to celebrate

Hans-Joachim Roedelius - the krautrock pioneer has a fascinating story to tell in The Prog Interview

Katatonia - back after their own, rather short hiatus, the Swedish prog metallers are on real form

Nightwish - the symphonic prog metallers get harmonious on their latest album

Psychotic Waltz - the US prog metallers are back with their first new album in 24 years

Ms. Amy Birks - the former Beatrix Player and Prog Award winner releases his debut solo album

Anubis - the Australian prog metallers get conceptual with their latest release

Rodney Matthews - the album sleeve artist takes a break from covers and calls in some famous pals for his own album

Bruce Soord - his prog world is all about Alan Parsons Project, a bit of Yes, film noir and ... Duran Duran!

Plus live and album reviews from Pure Reason Revolution, Marillion, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, Rick Wakeman, Hawkwind, Lazuli, Jack Hues, Anathema, Dream Theater, Pendragon, Rosalie Cunningham, Lifesigns, Thank Ypu Scientist, Katatonia and more...

And music from Green Carnation, IZZ, Three Colours Dark, I Am The Manic Whale and more on the free CD.