ELO to perform at Grammys

By Louder  

Jeff Lynne and co will deliver set on Sunday night’s TV extravaganza

The Electric Light Orchestra will perform at this year’s Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, mainman Jeff Lynne has confirmed.

They’ll appear on the live TV extravaganza alongside AC/DC, Madonna and other big names.

It’s more confirmation that Lynne is taking the project seriously again after a cautious return to the stage in London last year.

Following ELO’s Hyde Park concert he said: “I was really worried before the show; I was thinking, ‘What the hell is it going to be like after all these years?’ I thought the crowd would all disperse and go their own sweet way – but they all loved it.”

He later said of a fully-fledged comeback: “With all these great string samplers and synths, it wouldn’t be such a drag for me – the sound would be perfect, everything would be sweet. So never say never. But it would be nice to find a way of doing it without going anywhere.”

In November he confirmed he was working on a new ELO album and added: “That’ll be involved in the new times when we play.”

