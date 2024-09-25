Elder to revisit third album Lore for May 2025 European tour

US heavy proggers Elder have announced they will revisit their third album, 2015's Lore, for their May 2025 European tour.

The quartet will be touring throughout Europe in May which includes appearances at Norway, London and Berlin's Desertfest

"Lore is turning 10 years old," the band state. "This album marked a point of departure for Elder upon a path which the band is still walking now. For us, this is the record where the band came into its own as a unique voice in the heavy rock underground. As we approach our second decade as a band, we feel it's appropriate to look back on this landmark for us and acknowledge it properly, which is why we're doing a tour performing the entire album along with some other tracks from our earlier catalogue; we'll give this era of the band a proper celebration before turning our attention once again toward the future and the next album, currently being written. We'll also be doing a run in North America, which will be announced shortly as well."

More dates will be announced soon, and tickets for the will be on sale from Friday, September 27. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Elder May 2025 European tour

May 8: GER Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli

May 9: DEN Copenhagen Colossal Festival

May 10: NOR Oslo Desertfest

May 11: SWE Stockholm Hus 7

May 13: LUX Esch-Alzette Kulturfabrik

May 14: FRA Tourcoing Le Grand Mix

May 15: TBC

May 16: UK London Desertfest

May 17: NED Nijmegen Sonic Whip

May 20: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof Kesselhaus

May 21: FRA Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne

May 22: SWI Lucerne Sedel

May 23: GER Munich Feierwerk

May 25: GER Berlin Desertfest

Get tickets.