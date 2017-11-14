Elbow to launch Best Of compilation this month

Elbow have announced that they’ll release a compilation titled The Best Of later this month.

The collection will be available as a standard edition along with a two-disc deluxe edition. Both will launch on November 24 via Polydor and are available for pre-order.

Among the tracks included in the collection is Golden Slumbers – Elbow’s cover of the Beatles track that’s featured in the new Christmas TV advert for UK store John Lewis.

It’s one of the favourites to be at the top of the UK singles’ charts this Christmas.

Elbow vocalist Guy Garvey explains: “Best Ofs are a good way of introducing new fans to a big back catalogue. My first Leonard Cohen album was The Best Of, same with Fleetwood Mac and Nick Drake.

“It took ages for us to decide what should go on ours but we got there in the end. We are really proud of this, it’s full of memories.”

Find The Best Of tracklist for both versions below, along with the cover art and Elbow’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Elbow The Best Of tracklist

Disc 1: Standard album

Grounds for Divorce Magnificent (She Says) Lippy Kids One Day Like This The Bones Of You My Sad Captains Leaders Of Yhe Free World Mirrorball Fugitive Motel New York Morning Great Expectations The Birds Scattered Black and Whites Golden Slumbers

Disc 2: Deluxe Version Only

Any Day Now Fly Boy Blue / Lunette Weather To Fly Station Approach Switching Off Little Fictions This Blue World Kindling (Fickle Flame) featuring John Grant Newborn Puncture Repair The Night Will Always Win Starlings The Loneliness Of A Tower Crane Driver Dear Friends

Mar 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Mar 03: Birmingham Genting Arena

Mar 04: Manchester Arena

Mar 06: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 07: London The O2

