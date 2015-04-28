Elbow stream movie track

Elbow have released a stream of their movie track What Time Do You Call This?

It’s taken from Simon Pegg comedy Man Up, and was written specifically for the production.

Director Ben Palmer says: “The band saw an early cut in Manchester and, thankfully, loved it. A couple of days later, Guy Garvey had already penned the lyrics – and we were blown away. It was the perfect fit and a dream climax to the journey.”

What Time Do You Call This? is available now via iTunes. Man Up is released in the UK on May 29 and the soundtrack album will be launched four days earlier.