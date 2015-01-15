Elbow return to pub where they began

Elbow will next month play a show at the 200-capacity pub where most of them worked before finding fame.

Manchester’s Roadhouse will host their War Child Passport concert on February 24, with at least £4.15 of the £4.50 ticket price going to the charity.

Frontman Guy Garvey says: “The work War Child continues to do throughout the world is truly humbling. To be able to participate is amazing. To return to our spiritual home in Manchester just makes it even better.”

The show is one of a series to be held throughout the month – The Vaccines, Duran Duran, Ride, You Me At Six and Bastille will play their own intimate concerts at various London venues. Find out more.