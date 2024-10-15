Elbow announce Summer 2025 live dates

By
( )
published

Manchester pop proggers Elbow releaed their latest album Audio Vertigo last year

Elbow
(Image credit: Press)

Elbow have announced a run of outdoor shows from Summer 2025. The band, who played arena shows earlier this year in support of their tenth studio album Audio Vertigo, will perform seven outdoor shows across England and Wales in June and July.

“We are returning to venues we’ve really loved for summer ‘25 and also visiting some towns and cities that we haven’t been to for a while," explains singer Guy Garvey. "There’s nothing like settling in for the evening with old friends."

The run of dates will see the band return to Castlefield Bowl in their hometown of Manchester alongside shows in a variety of iconic venues including a Royal palace, a Norman castle and one of the UK’s best-loved and most visited nature reserves, ending with a headline festival appearance in the North East.

Elbow will be supported at different venues by psych outfit The Coral, the folk artists Eliza Carthy & The Restitution and Billie Marten and The Slow Readers Club.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday October 18. You can see all the dates and ticket details below.

Elbow Live Summer 2025 dates

Jun 13: Cardiff Castle (with The Coral and Billie Marten)
Jun 19: Westonbirt Arboretum (with The Coral and Billie Marten)
Jun 20: London, Hampton Court Palace
Jul 2: Manchester Castlefield Bowl (with The Slow Readers Club)
Jul 3: York Museum Gardens ( with Billie Marten and Eliza Carthy & The Restitution)
Jul 6: Warwick St Nicholas Park
Jul 12: Tynemouth, Priory and Castle

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.