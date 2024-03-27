Eivør announces "the most nuanced and experimental album I've created to date."

Faroese art rocker Eivør has announced she will release her new album ENN through Season Of MIst on June.

ENN is the singer's first release since she announced that she had signed to prog and metal label Season Of Mist (currently home to Voyager, Crippled Black Phoenix, ) and is preceded by a video for atmospheric new single Jarðartrá which you can watch below.

"I recorded the vocals for Jarðartrá in an old abandoned Tjørnuvík school during the middle of the night", Eivør says. "I tried to re-do them later, but I couldn't capture the same feeling.

"When I wrote this song, I envisioned the earth in its rawest elements: oceans, volcanoes, storms, soil. We all have echoes of these elements within us, but maybe we tend to forget that we are part of nature and its endless circle of decay and growth."

ENN, which translates into English as 'still', features eight songs sung in Faroese and most of the lyrics were written with the island's esteemed poet Marjun Syderbø Kjelnæs, whilst musically it leans heavily into dark electronics and cosmic orchestration.

"ENN is the most nuanced and experimental album that I've created to date", Eivør adds. "The songs range from symphonic space opera vibes to more beat-driven and dark electronic moods. I wanted to explore the links between humanity and nature; the primal urges of the heart, the undying desires of the human flesh and the endless struggle we choose to endure in order to achieve our goals. All of this goes on while our planet hurtles through space, setting the stage for our battlegrounds, but also our sanctuaries. Because even though there is an unyielding tide of destruction at the core of this journey, there are also oases of hope and comfort lingering within its blue embrace. The earth speaks out, and the heart listens."

Eivør will support Pagan folk collective Heilung next month for concerts in Washington, D.C. and Red Rocks before has announced her own European and UK tour for October.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Eivør: ENN

1. Ein Klóta

2. Jarðartrá

3. Hugsi Bert Um Teg

4. Purpurhjarta

5. ENN

6. Lívsandin

7. Upp Úr Øskuni