Eivør announces European tour dates for October

Faroese art rocker Eivør has announced a run of European tour dates for October, including shows in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.

The Copenhagen-based artist is currently working on a brand new studio album, the follow up to last year's soundtrack to the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, which she composed alongside Emmy winner John Lunn, which she is expected to release ahead of the tour. it will be her first album for new label Season Of Mist.

"I am thrilled to announce a run of European shows for this coming October to celebrate the release of a new album!" says Eivør, who promises that more album details are coming soon.



"My band and I can't wait to start this new chapter with you and perform later this year. This tour will bring us to Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, UK, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.



"We are also super excited to have the incredible artist Sylvaine join us on all of these dates for her first-ever solo tour. Please check her out. She is amazing".



"I'm so very excited to be heading out on my first-ever solo tour supporting none other than the wonderfully talented Eivør!", Kathrine says. "I'm honored to be sharing the stage with her and her musicians, and can't wait to showcase my music in a different format. It will be an intimate, emotionally heavy ride. October can't come soon enough!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 11:00 CET. Eivør's Patreon members can get exclusive early-bird pre-sale tickets on Thursday, January 18 at 11:00 CET! You can view full tour dates below. Support comes from label mate, Norwegian singer and multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine.



(Image credit: Press)

Eivør 2024 European Tour

Oct 2: GER Hamburg Markethalle

Oct 3: NED Utrecht Tivolivredenburg

Oct 4: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Oct 5: GER Cologne Live Music Hall

Oct 7: UK London Electric Ballroom

Oct 9: IRE Dublin Opium

Oct 10: UK Glasgow The Garage

Oct 11: UK Manchester Academy

Oct 12: UK Bristol Thelka

Oct 13: FRA Paris Le Trianon

Oct 15: FRA Lyon CCO

Oct 16: SWI Lucerne Schuur

Oct 17: AUT Vienna Szene

Oct 18: HUN Budapest Durer Kert

Oct 19: POL Warsaw Progresja

Oct 21: GER Berlin Meotropol

Oct 22: DEN Aarhus Train

Oct 23: DEN Copenhagen Store Vega

Oct 24: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Oct 25: NOR Oslo Rockefella

Oct 26: SWE Stockholm Nalen

Get tickets.