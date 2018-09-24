Edensong reveal 7-date UK tour

US outfit Edensong have announced a seven-date UK tour for later this year.

They’ll begin the run with a performance at the Summer’s End Festival in Chepstow on October 7 and then play shows in Bilston, Southampton, Leicester, Manchester and Liverpool, before bringing the tour to a close at London’s 229 Venue on October 14.

The band tell Prog: “We're all so pumped for these shows! This new lineup of the band has been a great excuse to re-imagine our set.

‘We're bringing back some old school Edensong classics and we’re unveiling some brand new songs! These are going to be great nights of music.”

The tour has been lined up in support of the band’s most recently album Years In The Garden Of Years, which launched in 2017 via The Laser’s Edge.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Edensong 2018 tour dates

Oct 07: Chepstow Summer’s End Festival

Oct 08: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 09: Southampton The 1865

Oct 10: Leicester The Musician

Oct 11: Manchester The Ruby Lounge

Oct 12: Liverpool The Znzibar Bar

Oct 14: London 229 Venue