Eddie Vedder releases emotional new single Brother The Cloud

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder has released a lyric video for Brother The Cloud, taken from upcoming solo album Earthling. The single follows earlier single Long Way, which was released as a 7" single backed by The Haves in September.

With a subdued, tender intro, Brother The Cloud kicks into life into at the 40-second mark before returning to more mournful territory as Vedder sings of loss and longing. With the opening lines, "I had a brother, but now my brother is gone / Oh I search the sky for a glimpse of his blue eyes / And there I find his image in the clouds," it's tempting to presume the song is about late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Vedder will head out on tour next month in support of the new album, which is released on February 11. Joining Vedder in the Earthlings band are Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard (who will also open the show), and guitarist Andrew Watt, who produced the album.

To tour kicks off with a pair of shows at the Beacon Theater in New York City on February 3, and climaxes with two more at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle late in the month. Full dates below. Pearl Jam's 2022 European tour is scheduled to kick off in June.

Earthling Tracklist

Invincible

Power of Right

Long Way

Brother the Cloud

Fallout Today

The Dark

The Haves

Good and Evil

Rose of Jericho

Try

Picture ft. Elton John

Mrs. Mills

On My Way

(Image credit: Seattle Surf/Republic Records)

Eddie Vedder 2022 Tour

Feb 03: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Feb 04: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Feb 06: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Feb 09: Chicago Auditorium Theatre, IL

Feb 15: El Cajon The Magnolia, CA

Feb 17: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Feb 21: Seattle Benaroya Hall, WA

Feb 22: Seattle Benaroya Hall, WA