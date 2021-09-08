Listen to Eddie Vedder's new single Long Way from upcoming Earthling album

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released the first song from his upcoming solo album Earthling. The new title, Long Way, will also be released as a 7" vinyl single backed with another new track, The Haves.

Long Way was produced by Andrew Watt, the former California Breed guitarist who worked with Ozzy Osbourne on his Ordinary Man album. Watt won a Grammy award in the Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical category earlier this year.

Vedder will be performing songs from the album when plays a headline set at the Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach, Dana Point, CA., on September 25, the night before Pearl Jam headline the same event. The band then return to the site for two Ohana Encore shows on October 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale now.

Last month saw the release of a soundtrack for the Sean Penn movie Flag Day, which features new music from Vedder, his daughter Olivia, Glen Hansard and Cat Power. The soundtrack included the single My Father's Daughter, written by Eddie Vedder with Hansard and sung by Olivia.

"After this flood of gorgeous songs from Cat Power, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder, we were just about to do a final mix on the film when Ed sent me Olivia singing My Father’s Daughter, said Penn. "It became just the perfect cherry on top of the sundae."

In November 2020 Vedder unveiled two new songs, Matter Of Time and Say Hi, which were played during a virtual event aimed at raising awareness and funds for the EB Research Partnership’s mission to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare genetic skin condition.

Long Way/The Haves is available to pre-order on 7" vinyl now.