Echolyn announce Kickstarter campaign for two new albums

US prog rockers Echolyn have launched a Kickstarter campaign for two new studio albums, Time Silent Radio vii and Time Silent Radio II.

The band will release both 45-minute albums on general sale and through BandCamp, iTunes and other popular digital download platforms on March 7, but fans investing in the Kickstarter will have access to the digital download of both albums from December 1, with physical copies being sent out ahead of the general sale date following manufacture.

Vinyl versions of the albums will be determined based on sales and the practicality of putting the music on a medium that is beholden to time constraints (e.g., lengths of songs), and a new single, Tiny Star, will be available as a digital download by December 25th, 2024 for Kickstarter supporters.

"These greatly appreciated funds will go towards the final stages in the creation of this collection of music," the band, whose last studio album was 2015's I Heard You Listening, say, "All of our albums, except for one, were funded from our own pockets, the grace of our close friends, family, and fans, and mostly through the income our music has generated. With the advent of streaming models, and the way we all digest and attach value to music, this latter method has drastically changed.

"For the first time since 1992, we are reaching out to ask for help to fund and meet the quality level we expect in our music. Most of our work is done for the sheer joy of writing songs and working with one another, but to actually share the music – at a professional level."

You can find out more about the Kickstarter campaign and pedge here.