Early Renaissance five disc box set to be released in April

A new live box set featuring the early Renaissance line-up is to be released in April.

Live At The Fillmore West And Other Adventures is a four CD and one DVD set spanning the band's early years from 1969 to 1971, when they were fronted by Jane Relf and the line-up featured her bother, late Yardbirds singer Keith Relf and Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty. It will be released through Repertoire Records on April 28.

Live At The Fillmore West And Other Adventures captures the band live in concert and on a selection of radio and TV broadcasts, all of which have been restored and include a performance at Fillmore West, in Cincinnati and at the Rose d’Or festival in Montreux. A bonus disc of rare tracks and demo’s by the original line-up completes the set.

The DVD includes footage from their appearances on German TV’s Beat-Club, at Operation 666 in Paris, plus a 1969 BBC documentary. The set also includes a 24-page booklet which includes liner notes with contributions from original band members Louis Cennamo and Jim McCarty.

The original Renaissance also featured bassist Louis Cennamo and pianist John Hakwen and their 1969 self-titled debut was produced by ex-Yardbird Paul Samwell-Smith. However by the time the band came to work on a second album, Keith Relf, McCarty and Cennamo had all left, leaving Jane Relf and Hawken to complete work on Illusion (1971) with members of Hawken's former band The Nashville Teens.

Hawken and Jane Relf left in 1970, giving way to what would become the more recognisable line-up for the remainder of the 70s, but Relf, Cennamo, Haken and McCarty formed the band Illusion in 1977, whose collected works have just been reissued as a four-disc box set, Everywhere You Go, through Edsel Records.

