Early Pentangle albums get deluxe heavyweight vinyl reissues

Pentangle are to have three of their first four albums, along with a 1970s compilation, reissued on deluxe heavyweight vinyl.

As a result of new deal with US specialist label Renaissance Records, the band's 1968 debut album The Pentangle, 1969's 'breakthrough' third album Basket Of Light and 1970's fourth album Cruel Sister, are all to be reissued, along with the 1973 compilation album Pentangling.

Pentangle started out in 1967 with the original line-up of Jacqui McShee (vocals), John Renbourn (vocals and guitar), Bert Jansch (vocals and guitar), Danny Thompson (double bass), and Terry Cox (drums). The band's unique sound was an eclectic mix of folk, jazz, blues, and rock influences.

The namd’s third full length studio album, Basket Of Light was released in 1969 and was their most commercially successful. The song Light Flight became a popular hit single after it was placed as the theme song for the television series Take Three Girls. The album reached No. 5 on the UK album charts. the peak of The Pentangle’s long career.

Renaissance Records will start with the release of their debut album, The Pentangle, Basket Of Light and Cruel Sister onto deluxe 180g gram vinyl in late August of 2021. The remaining greatest hits album, Pentangling will be released in September of 2021. These albums will include extra incentives such as trading cards of the original band members, lyric sheets, lost photos, and more when you purchase them exclusively with Renaissance Records.

