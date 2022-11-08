Early Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods Pro are on sale right now in the US and UK ahead of the big sales weekend

Black Friday is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped some of the big online retailers from cutting the price of the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro in both the US and UK ahead of the big sales weekend which gets under way on November 25.

The first offer to catch our eye is at Walmart, where the US retailer has reduced the price of the Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) with MagSafe charging case from $214 to $159 (opens in new tab) – a brilliant 25% off.

And if you’re after a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) then BestBuy have you covered. They’re selling them with charging case for $249.99 and are throwing four months of Apple Music, four months of Apple News+ and three months of Apple TV+ into the bargain (opens in new tab) for new or returning subscribers.

Meanwhile, Amazon UK have also slashed the price of the Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) with MagSafe charging case, cutting them from £239 to £184 (opens in new tab).

Check out the best deals we’ve seen on the Apple AirPods Pro below and keep your eyes on our guides to the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals and Black Friday music deals so you can grab brilliant Black Friday bargain.

Apple AirPods Pro: US deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen): Were $214 , now $159 (opens in new tab)

Walmart have cut the cost of a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) by 25% to mark Black Friday. The deal includes MagSage charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $249.99 with 3 Apple subs (opens in new tab)

BestBuy have a great deal right now on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). That’s because they’re throwing in 4 months off Apple Music, 4 months of Apple News+ and 3 months of Apple TV+ in free.

Apple AirPods Pro: UK deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen): Were £239 , now £184 (opens in new tab)

Amazon UK have slashed the price of the Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen) by 23%. The deal includes charging case making this a great deal if your after a new set of headphones.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro with AppleCare+: £268 , now £213 (opens in new tab)

Amazon have cut £55 from the price of the AirPods Pro with AppleCare+. AppleCare+ gives you 12 months of coverage should your AirPods suffer for up to two incidents of accidental damage.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2021): £184 - 6 mo. of Apple Music (opens in new tab)

John Lewis have a neat offer if you’re in the market for a new pair of in-ear headphones and a new music streaming service. Buy a pair of the 2021 AirPods Pro and new subscribers will get 6 months of Apple Music free.

We expect the online retailers listed below to get in on this year's Black Friday sales weekend. While the Black Friday sales won't get under way until November, some of the sites listed have reductions on a number of products.