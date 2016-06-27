Earache Records slam Decapitated unpaid royalties claim as 'garbage'

Earache Records say Decapitated have no grounds for legal action against the label and insist the matter has already been dealt with by the courts.

The Polish death metal group previously released a video asking fans to buy a new range of merch to help fund a legal action against the UK-based label over alleged unpaid royalties.

Now Earache have issued a response to TeamRock, saying the matter was heard by a British court in November of last year and that the court found in favour of the record label.

Dan Tobin, Earache’s label manager for the UK and Europe, tells TeamRock: “This issue was dealt with by the courts in the UK back in November, categorically in Earache’s favour, so this a non-story in reality.

“The court decided in Earache’s favour back in November, actually awarding Earache substantial costs, which are yet to be received.

“Obviously they feel wronged by the court decision, which by the way, was instigated by the band.”

Tobin adds: “The fact that the band’s representatives failed even to turn up in court to hear the judgment on the proceedings they themselves instigated says it all.

“Clearly, they knew then as they know now that this is garbage.”

Tobin adds that Earache have, as yet, not received any official notification of legal proceedings being launched for a second time by Decapitated.

He says: “We have received no paperwork on this matter.”

Why We Love Earache Records