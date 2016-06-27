Decapitated are suing their former label Earache Records

Polish death metal outfit Decapitated are asking fans to help fund a lawsuit against their former label Earache Records.

Decapitated signed a four-album deal with Earache in 1999 and say that, since the deal came to an end in 2006, the label have not paid them any royalties.

Now the band are taking legal action against the UK-based label and have created a new merchandise range which they are asking fans to buy to help raise funds for the legal battle.

In a video explaining the situation, guitarist Waclaw ‘Vogg’ Kiettyka says: “We have, as a band, fulfilled all of the requirements on the contract. We recorded four albums, promoted them, played shows etc.

“However, they haven’t paid a penny in royalties since the deal ended 10 years ago. For that reason, we have decided to begin legal action against the label.

“In order to raise the funds for the legal proceedings, the lawyers and so forth, we’re issuing a limited-edition t-shirt.”

In 2007, Decapitated’s tour bus was involved in a collision with a lorry in Belarus. Drummer Witold Kiettyka – Waclaw’s brother – later died of his injuries and singer Adrian ‘Covan’ Kowanek left the band in 2008 to continue his recovery.

The band escaped serious injury in another crash, this time in New Orleans in 2014.

In the video, Waclaw adds: “We’re now asking you all on behalf of the band, Covan and Vitek’s families, to purchase the t-shirt to support the band and for justice to be done.”

Earache have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Jul 02: Bogota Rock Al Parque, Colombia

Oct 14: Szczecin Dom Kultury Słowianin, Poland

Oct 22: Gdynia Klub Muzyczny UCHO, Poland

Oct 23: Poznan Blue Note, Poland

Nov 03: Wroclaw Klub Abili, Poland

Nov 06: Krakow CK Rotunda, Poland

Nov 20: Warsaw Klub Proxima, Poland

Decapitated: Blood Mantra