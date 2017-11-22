Eagles announce North American tour

Eagles have announced a North American tour for 2018.

They’ll kick off the run of shows at Chicago’s United Center on March 14 and wrap up with a set at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on July 28. Additional dates will be announced in due course.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit and Vince Gill will be joined on the road by Deacon Frey – the son of late Eagles guitarist and vocalist Glenn Frey, who died inJanuary 2016.

Tickets will go on general sale from December 1, while American Express Card Members will have access to a pre-sale on November 28 at 10am.

Support will be provided by Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Chris Stapleton and James Taylor & His All-Star Band on selected dates.

Earlier this year, Deacon Frey took to the stage with Eagles for their appearances at the Classic East and Classic West festivals – the move coming after Henley ruled out the possibility of Deacon playing with them in November last year.

When asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone if he ever questioned whether it was right to continue without Glenn Frey, Henley says: “Yes, I did.”

He adds: “The only way it felt justified to me was to have family blood in the band. And I have to hand it to Deacon. We rehearsed for a couple of months. And his first gig with us was at Dodger Stadium.

“He had done some gigs with his father – private parties, clubs, in front of maybe 200 people. To go from that to 55,000 people is extraordinary. I don’t know many people who could have done that without freaking out.”

Find a full list of Eagles’ upcoming tour dates below.

Mar 14: Chicago United Center, IL (An Evening With The Eagles)

Mar 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN (An Evening With The Eagles)

Apr 14: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

Apr 21: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

May 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jun 23: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX (with Chris Stapleton)

Jun 28: Denver Coors Field, CO (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

Jun 30: Minneapolis Target Field, MN (with Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band)

Jul 15: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 20: Boston TD Banknorth Garden, MA (An Evening With The Eagles)

Jul 26: Washington Nationals Park, DC (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

Jul 28: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

