Eagles founder Glenn Frey dead at 67

Eagles star Glenn Frey has died at the age of 67, his family and the band have confirmed.

The singer and guitarist – who founded the band with Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner in 1971 – passed away today after a battle with intestinal problems.

A statement signed by Frey’s family and his bandmates in the Eagles reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our comrade, Eagles founder, Glenn Frey, in New York City on Monday, January 18, 2016.

“Glenn fought a courageous battle for the past several weeks but, sadly, succumbed to complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

“The Frey family would like to thank everyone who joined Glenn to fight this fight and hoped and prayed for his recovery.

“Words can neither describe our sorrow, nor our love and respect for all that he has given to us, his family, the music community and millions of fans worldwide.”

Last month, the Eagles had to postpone a planned appearance at the Kennedy Center Honours event in Washington while Frey dealt with his health issues.

He was said to have suffered a recurrence of previous intestinal issues which would have “required major surgery and a lengthy recovery period.”