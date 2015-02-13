Dzyen come together As One

Dzyen have launched a promo of their track As One.

It’s lifted from their upcoming debut album It’s Pronounced Zen, which is pencilled in for an April release. The full-length studio outing is the follow up to their self-titled 2013 EP.

The core band features guitarist Scott Goodrum, bassist Bryan Tulip and drummer Romeo Ferrari. For the new track they’ve hooked up with former Tesseract frontman Ashe O’Hara – just one of many guest musicians who appear on the upcoming record.

It will also feature artists including Periphery’s Spencer Sotelo, Monuments Chris Barretto and John Browne and Tesseract and Skyharbor frontman Dan Tompkins.

The band say: “We are planning – planning being the operative word – to have our album finished by February or March and unveil our new vocalist.

“Our second single/video Digital Senseless should drop in March and features Dan Tompkins on vocals. Just seen it and it looks sick.”