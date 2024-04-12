Dutch proggers Lesoir announce new album Push Back The Horizon

Dutch prog quintet Lesoir have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, Push Back The Horizon, through V2 Records on September 20.

Today the band have shared their brand new single As Long As Your Girls Smile, which you can listen to below. The ten-track album has been composed by the bands guitarist Ingo Dassen, and lyrics and vocal lines written by singer and multi-instrumentalist Maartje Meessen.

"Push Back The Horizon is about people," the band explain. "About human relationships and about human situations," the band explain. "We are not in control of everything, and increasingly lose control because of secondary factors but also because of our own actions. That fact does strange things to us. Yet we keep running past ourselves, not realising that we are collectively at a tipping point.

"Push Back The Horizon is a snapshot from a random life, composed of stories in which everyone who dares to stand still from time to time will recognise themselves. Besides survival, it is mainly about life. About what people can do. About thoughtful situations, but also about spontaneous events that can unexpectedly give us a glimmer of hope. Or an answer. About family and brotherhood, near and far. About what we can do. Together. Not about 'could or should we have done it earlier or better', but about 'please let's try again'."

Push Back The Horizon will be released on CD, LP (black vinyl), 2LP (Bloody Mary coloured vinyl with the epic Babel as bonus track) and digitally. You can see the new artwork below.

Lesoir will play various live dates throughout the summer, including London's Waiting Rooms and the Great Estate Festival in Redrith in June. You can view all the date below.

Pre-order Push Back The Horizon.

(Image credit: V2 Records)

May 9: NED Urmond Urpop

May 30: UK London The Waiting Room

May 31: UK Redruth The Great Estate Festival

Jun 30: NED Valkenburg Openluchttheater

Aug 8: FRA Saint-Palais-Sur-Mer Crescendo Festival

Get tickets.