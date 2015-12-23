Drowning Pool issue By The Blood lyric video

Drowning Pool have released a lyric video for their track By The Blood.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming sixth album Hellelujah, due on February 5 via eOne Music. They previously made the track Snake Charmer available to stream.

On Hellelujah, the band previously said: “We’re excited as hell to announce the release of our new record. This is the most metal record from Drowning Pool to date. Be on the lookout for the new single. Can we get a Hellelujah?”

Drowning Pool Hellelujuah tracklist