Dream Theater stream Moment Of Betrayal

Dream Theater have released a stream of their track Moment Of Betrayal.

It’s the latest song lifted from their upcoming 13th album The Astonishing, out on January 29 via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist John Petrucci previously said the 34-track record, which is split into two acts and set roughly 300 years in the future, was inspired by today’s fast-moving technology.

He said: “There’s already self-driving cars that they’re experimenting with. Pretty soon, we’ll be looking back, like, ‘Oh, remember when you used to have to drive yourself?’

“Being a musician, and since music is such an important part of my life and people that surround me, I knew that music had to be a central theme. That with all the advances in technology, how music becomes less and less important and just really easy to stream and quickly listen to a song and make something up on your phone.

“As the importance kind of went away, I thought it would be really crazy and a travesty if people didn’t make music or didn’t participate in the arts anymore and it was all artificial – it was all done by machines.”

Dream Theater released a stream of their track The Gift Of Music last month and head out on a European tour in February followed by dates across North America.

The Astonishing is available for pre-order from the band’s label in a variety of bundle packs, including a deluxe box set.

Dream Theater The Astonishing tracklist

Act 1

Descent Of The NOMACS Dystopian Overture The Gift Of Music The Answer A Better Life Lord Nafaryus A Savior In The Square When Your Time Has Come Act Of Faythe Three Days The Hovering Sojourn Brother, Can You Hear Me? A Life Left Behind Ravenskill Chosen A Tempting Offer Digital Discord The X Aspect A New Beginning The Road To Revolution

Act 2