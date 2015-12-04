Dream Theater stream The Gift Of Music

Dream Theater have released a stream of The Gift Of Music, the first track to appear from upcoming album The Astonishing.

It’s one of 34 pieces on the record, described by the band as “our most ambitious creative work to date,” featuring a full orchestra, several choirs and a range of unusual musical instruments.

Guitarist John Petrucci tells Rolling Stone: “I wanted this not only to be a concept album, but a full show. We needed the storyline, a plot, places, characters, maps — you name it.

“I’m a huge fan of the sci-fi and fantasy genres, so I had a pretty good idea of where I wanted to go. But it was a matter of really diving into it and working on it, revising and revising again, and working on it every day until I had something solid.”

The Astonishing is set for release on January 29. The band previously announced a European theatre tour that kicks off in February with two shows in London.