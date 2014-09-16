Dream Theater’s live Deja Vu

Dream Theater have released another clip from their Breaking The Fourth Wall live DVD.

The version of Strange Deja Vu sees them collaborating with the Berklee College Of Music Orchestra And Choir during a one-off show in Boston earlier this year.

Guitarist John Petrucci, who also produced the film, recently said: “It was a homecoming for the band, given Dream Theater’s origins and ties with Berklee. We knew that, against the backdrop of the beautiful Opera House, this would end up being a historic stop on our Along For The Ride world tour. This is a major highlight in our career.”

Breaking The Fourth Wall (Live From The Boston Opera House) is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records. It’s available for pre-order in multiple formats.