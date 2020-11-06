Dream Theater release new live clip of Fatal Tragedy

Dream Theater have released a live video for Fatal Tragedy. The song, originally from the band's celebrated 1999 concept album Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory, is taken from the band's upcoming live album Distant Memories – Live In London, which is released through InsideOut Music on November 27.

The new double live album was recorded during their February 2020 show at London's Hammersmith Apollo. The release contains material from last year's Distance Over Time as well as their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2 – Scenes From A Memory.

““Performing SFAM live in its entirety 20 years after its initial release was a ton of fun for all of us," says guitarist John Petrucci. "Fatal Tragedy is one of the darker, heavier and more exciting songs on Scenes and always gets an amazing response from our audience. It’s an important track because lyrically it helps to establish the story’s plot details while musically it showcases some of our favourite instrumental moments on the album,” explains John Petrucci.

Distant Memories – Live In London is Dream Theater's first live album since 2014’s Breaking The Fourth Wall. The new release will be available as a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components will also feature a Behind The Scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows.

Pre--order Distant Memories – Live In London.