Dream Theater announce UK and Europe dates for 2024-2025 40th Anniversary tour

US prog metal giants Dream Theater have announced the Europen and UK leg of their 40th Anniversary World Tour which takes place in October and November, running into 2025 for the US and the rest of the world.
The tour includes an opening night at the O2 Arena in London on October 20 and runs through to Amsterdam's AFAS Live on November 24.
The tour - presented as An Evening With Dream Theater - is the first outing since drummer Mike Portnoy returned to the band's line-up last year, joining his old bandmates, vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.
“This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us," the band exclaim. "Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall. This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months."
Portnoy recently announced that he had completed his drum parts for the band's new studio album which they've been working on, stating "yes indeed, my drums for #DT16 are done!!”.
The band are continuing to work on the new, untitled album, which will be their first with Portnoy since the release of Black Clouds & Silver Linings in 2009.
You can view the live dates and ticket link below.
Dream Theater
Oct 20: UK London The O2
Oct 22: GER Berlin Uber Eats Music Hall
Oct 23: GER Koln Palladium
Oct 25: ITA Milan Forum
Oct 26: ITA Rome Palazzo dello Sport
Oct 28: GER Munich Zenith
Oct 29: CRO Zagreb Arena Zagreb
Nov 1: HUN Budapest Arena
Nov 2: CZE Prague Fortuna Arena
Nov 3: POL Lodz Atlas Arena
Nov 6: FIN Helsinki Metro Areena
Nov 8: SWE Stockholm Waterfront
Nov 9: NOR Oslo Spektrum
Nov 10: DEN Copenhagen Poolen
Nov 12: LUX Rockhal
Nov 13: SWI Zurich The Hall
Nov 14: FRA Lyon Halle Tony Garnier
Nov 16: POR Lisbon MEO Arena
Nov 17: SPA Madrid La Cubierta de Leganés
Nov 20: GER Stuttgart Beethovensaal
Nov 21: GER Frankfurt Jahrhundderthalle
Nov 23: FRA Paris Adidas Arena
Nov 24: NED Amsterdam AFAS Live